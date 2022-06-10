Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €42.00 at Berenberg Bank

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Berenberg Bank from €35.00 ($37.63) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($60.22) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.84) to €52.00 ($55.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.91) to €54.20 ($58.28) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.24.
OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Edenred has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.
About Edenred (Get Rating)
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.