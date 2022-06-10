Royal Bank of Canada Boosts ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target to €12.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($15.59) to €13.00 ($13.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.98) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on ING Groep from €15.30 ($16.45) to €15.90 ($17.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ING Groep from €12.70 ($13.66) to €12.80 ($13.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.23. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 70,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 12.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 123,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.