Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Cut to €5.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.

BBVA stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

