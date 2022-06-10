Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Cut to €5.80

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($6.45) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
BBVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.90 ($6.34) to €6.40 ($6.88) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.45.
BBVA stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.