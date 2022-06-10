Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.03) to GBX 720 ($9.02) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.44) to GBX 498 ($6.24) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($9.02) to GBX 660 ($8.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $479.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

