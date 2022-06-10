Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.