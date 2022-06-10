Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bowlero Corp. is an owner and operator of bowling centers as well as owner of the Professional Bowlers Association. Bowlero Corp., formerly known as Isos Acquisition Corporation, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.50 target price for the company.

Bowlero stock opened at $10.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.83. Bowlero has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

