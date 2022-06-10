Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on IL-2 cytokine-based therapies in treating patients with cancer. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC., formerly known as NTN Buzztime, is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTX. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,487,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,415,631 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 8,786.6% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,210,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 1,196,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 2,795.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 581,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,786,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 383,176 shares during the last quarter.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company also develops therapies using gene-editing and cell therapy technology for the treatment of oncology, blood disorder, and monogenic disease.

