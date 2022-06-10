Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Capgemini alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($247.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($290.32) to €240.00 ($258.06) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a $0.3727 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%.

About Capgemini (Get Rating)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capgemini (CGEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.