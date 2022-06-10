Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised hotel REIT, formed to invest in premium-branded upscale extended-stay and select-service hotels. The Company intends to invest primarily in hotels in large metropolitan markets in the United States. Chatham Lodging Trust expects that a significant portion of its portfolio will consist of hotels in the upscale extended-stay market, including brands such as Residence Inn by Marriott, Homewood Suites by Hilton and Summerfield Suites by Hyatt. It also intends to invest in premium-branded select-service hotels such as Courtyard by Marriott, Hampton Inn and Hampton Inn and Suites. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.88.

CLDT opened at $13.10 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 4,200 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,504. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

