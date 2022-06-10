Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLMN. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $20.54 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 131.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $168,371.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

