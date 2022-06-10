Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) PT Raised to $72.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.97. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis purchased 135,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

