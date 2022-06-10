Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPB has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $44.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.