Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at UBS Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPB. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.84.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.