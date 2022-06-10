Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $305.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 22.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 251,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

