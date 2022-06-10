Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.69.

OCSL stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $129,769.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,381 shares of company stock worth $198,970. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after buying an additional 393,658 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,514,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,490,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

