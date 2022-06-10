Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.19.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
