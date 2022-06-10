Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.19.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.89. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

