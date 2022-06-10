Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.
NYSE:GENI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Genius Sports (Get Rating)
Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
