Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.63.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,650,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genius Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.