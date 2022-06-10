MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,150.00 at Citigroup

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,586.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $748.41 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.93 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $932.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,060.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud acquired 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

