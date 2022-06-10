Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.14.

NYSE:OXM opened at $96.44 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

