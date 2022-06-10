HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $645.40.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS opened at $353.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $382.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.89 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in HubSpot by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.