IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to Buy by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the stock.

IAA has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut IAA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research raised IAA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.60.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $63.49.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. IAA had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 15.39%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in IAA by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAA by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 172.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAA by 27.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.