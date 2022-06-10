Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.60 price objective on the stock.
Gogoro stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. Gogoro has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01.
