Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Honest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honest from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.92.

Shares of HNST opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Honest has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Honest had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honest will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $51,585.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,319.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,973.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,369 shares in the company, valued at $837,858.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,929 shares of company stock worth $851,865 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,841,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honest by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,425 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,625,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Honest by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,187,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,605,000 after acquiring an additional 755,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

