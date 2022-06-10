Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shake Shack from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE SHAK opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $111.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

