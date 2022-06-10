Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. CL King initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.90.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $71,965. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after buying an additional 388,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after buying an additional 155,981 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $308,517,000 after buying an additional 742,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

