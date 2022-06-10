Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.35.

JACK opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $122.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

