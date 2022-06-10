First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, CFO H Melville Hope III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93,844 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

