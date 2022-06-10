Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Lowered to $326.00 at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $355.00 to $326.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $438.54.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $385.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $321.15 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

