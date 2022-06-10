Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Lowered to $143.00 at Barclays

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.20.

NYSE DRI opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

