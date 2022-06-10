Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $1,335.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $1,585.00 to $1,335.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,932.75.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,369.59 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $1,230.91 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,430.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,519.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

