Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $77.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

