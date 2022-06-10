Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of South32 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SOUHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 340 ($4.26) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.76) to GBX 320 ($4.01) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on South32 from GBX 260 ($3.26) to GBX 250 ($3.13) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.40.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

