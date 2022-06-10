Comparing Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) & Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Ameris Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank Group $650.08 million 4.54 $224.75 million $5.00 13.96 Ameris Bancorp $1.07 billion 2.83 $376.91 million $4.79 9.09

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank Group. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Independent Bank Group and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.78%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Ameris Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ameris Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank Group.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ameris Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank Group pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameris Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank Group and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank Group 33.81% 8.54% 1.18% Ameris Bancorp 31.99% 11.20% 1.43%

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats Independent Bank Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single-family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment lease financing, lines of credit, and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages, as well as mortgage warehouse purchase loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, online and mobile banking, eStatement, bank-by-mail, and direct deposit services; and business accounts and management services, including analyzed business checking, business savings, and treasury management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 93 full-service branches. Independent Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. It offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. In addition, it originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. The company operates 165 full service domestic banking offices and 35 mortgage and loan production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

