Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

NEM opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Newmont by 50.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 26,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Newmont by 5.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 545,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Newmont by 44.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 106.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 472,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 244,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares in the company, valued at $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,914,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.