Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Fundamental Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) was downgraded by Fundamental Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$97.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$103.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$98.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$80.68 and a twelve month high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$11.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

