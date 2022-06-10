FY2022 EPS Estimates for Allkem Limited Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OROCF)

Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allkem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allkem’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allkem in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allkem stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Allkem has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Allkem Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium and boron in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

