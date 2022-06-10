Zacks Investment Research Comments on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71).

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.45.

Qualigen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 134.68% and a negative net margin of 414.32%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 99,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.