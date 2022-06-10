Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $11.50 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report released on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $11.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.21.

PRU opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $3,576,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 86.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

