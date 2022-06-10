Contrasting United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Community Banks alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Community Banks and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

United Community Banks currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $46.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritex is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Community Banks and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $736.61 million 4.33 $269.80 million $2.58 11.66 Veritex $374.89 million 4.73 $139.58 million $2.79 11.78

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Community Banks and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 32.10% 11.93% 1.25% Veritex 37.12% 10.64% 1.45%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Community Banks pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veritex beats United Community Banks on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. It also offers lending services, including real estate, consumer, and commercial loans, to individuals, small businesses, mid-sized commercial businesses, and non-profit organizations, as well as secured and unsecured, and mortgage loans. In addition, the company originate loans partially guaranteed by the SBA and USDA loan programs. Further, it provides wealth management services comprising financial planning, customized portfolio management, and investment advice; trust services to manage fiduciary assets; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products, including life insurance, long-term care insurance, and tax-deferred annuities, as well as invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, the U.S. treasury, the U.S. agency, and municipal obligations. Additionally, the company offers reinsurance on a property insurance contract; insurance agency services; brokerage services; and payment processing, merchant, wire transfer, private banking, and other related financial services. It operates through a network of 171 branches in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. United Community Banks, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 18 full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and 10 full-service branches in the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.