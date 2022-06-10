FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Voya Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voya Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the asset manager will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

