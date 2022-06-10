Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Société Générale Société anonyme’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €25.50 ($27.42) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.2694 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

