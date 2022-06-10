Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

LESL stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

