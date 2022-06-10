FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,920,000 after buying an additional 291,487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 60,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

