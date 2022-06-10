Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Raised to C$157.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective upped by Argus to C$157.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$153.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$130.93 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$124.08 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$131.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$136.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9400008 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.38, for a total value of C$54,692.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$185,873.31. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total value of C$580,711.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$836,526.04. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,635 shares of company stock worth $1,704,690.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

