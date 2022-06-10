Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.45.
Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.32. The company has a market cap of C$74.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.
In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.
Suncor Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
