Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.45.

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.32. The company has a market cap of C$74.98 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.62 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Director Michael M. Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$48.04 per share, with a total value of C$480,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$960,840.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

