Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Relay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Relay Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.44) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.80. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.47%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,398 shares of company stock worth $2,541,051 in the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,093,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 641,001 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940,330 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

