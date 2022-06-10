Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. HSBC upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,896,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,833,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

