Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on K. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.69.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$9.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.89.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$972.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.75%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

