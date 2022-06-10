Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $11.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($72.43) to GBX 5,730 ($71.80) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,531.49.

NYSE RIO opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $89.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.