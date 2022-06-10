Dominion Energy, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.12 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.13. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 91,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,524,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

